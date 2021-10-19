HP printers are the most versatile and high-speed printers. People always recommend this printer brand, and it is becoming popular day by day. But, unfortunately, at the end of the day, they are just machines. Machines do have flaws, and sometimes they can be repaired and sometimes they can’t.

Many users have reported that their HP laptops are running slow. It might be possible that you are in the middle of work and urgently need a printout, but a lot of time is wasted due to its slow function. It can be very frustrating. The first thing that you need to do is not to panic and deal with this situation calmly. Simply, follow the discussion to fix the problem within a few minutes.

8 Ways to Fix the Slow Running Printer

Over here, we will discuss some of the methods that will help to fix your printer. There can be a number of reasons behind the problem, according to Printer Repair Dubai by UAE Technician. It might be because of the faulty toner cartridges or the paper tray etc. And, due to all these problems, the system might slow down. And, the fixtures are given below:

1. Check the Toner Cartridges and Paper Tray

It has been seen that due to issues in toner cartridges and due to empty paper trays, the printer works slowly. You need to see that the cartridges do not run out of ink, and also, the paper tray is not empty. The HP guideline is also available so that you don’t face any problems while examining.

2. Restart the Printer

In most cases, it has been seen that simple fixes solve big problems. So, if this solution fixes your problem, then you don’t need to go through other fixtures. It might be possible that your printer has been working for a long time, and thus the speed may slow down.

Overheating can also be another reason for slowing down your system. Below are the steps to fix the slow running system.

The first thing that you need to do is to disconnect the power cable from your printer. From the wall outlet, you need to unplug all the power cables connected.

Then, you need to wait for a while, like for one minute. Now, connect the power cable to the printer as well as to the wall outlet.

After completing all the steps, see whether your printer is still running slow or not. If still the problem is not fixed, try to book Printer Repair Dubai by UAE Technician.

3. Inspect the Printer Preference

You must know that for different print quality, different amounts of inks are used. Thus, this affects the speed of the printer. If you set the print quality to ‘best’, then it can be the reason behind the slow running system.

First, you need to press the Windows+S key together. Then, in the search bar, type ‘printer’ and select the ‘Printers & Scanner’ option to go further.

Now, click on your printer that has been highlighted, and select the Manage option along with the Printing Preferences option.

Then the Printing Preferences box will display on the screen. You need to select the Paper/Quality tab. Under this tab, select the Plain Paper in the Media option. Then the Printing Preferences box will display on the screen. Scroll down, and under Quality Settings, check the Draft.

Finally, choose the Colour option and save the changes by clicking OK. You need to click on the Apply button to proceed further. Check if these fixes work or not. Otherwise, seek services for printer repair in Dubai

4. Make sure your Printer Driver is Updated

The work of the printer driver is to communicate with your printer, so that it works smoothly. If your printer driver is outdated or faulty, then your system might run slowly. To fix this problem, make sure that your printer driver is updated. Use the latest drive for updating purposes.

You will find two ways to update the printer driver—one manually and another automatically. In manually, you need to go to the manufacturer’s website and search for the most recent one.

Follow the instructions and install the printer driver. Make sure the driver is compatible with the printer. In automatic driver update, you need to install third-party software so that it can update the driver automatically.

5. Quiet Mode Turn Off

The quiet mode setting is generally used to reduce the printing noise, but it can also slow down the system. If you find out that it is the prime reason behind the problem, then you need to turn off the quiet mode. And, the steps are given below:

First, you need to open HP Smart on your computer. Then, you need to click on the Printer, and also need to select the Advanced Settings option.

Now, from the toolbar, select the Settings tab and also expand the Preference option. You will see the Quiet Mode option. Select the option and turn it off.

Finally, click the Apply option to initiate the process.

6. Restart Print Spooler Service

Print Spooler plays a very vital role. It manages the instructions that are sent to the computer or to the print server. If there is any problem with the print spooler, then your system may slow down.

In such a situation, you need to restart the print spooler service or hire experts from printer repair in Dubai. And, the steps are given below:

First, you need to press Windows+R. The Run dialog box will be displayed on your screen. On the empty space, you have to type ‘services.msc’ and then click OK.

After the service box appears, find out the Print Spooler and select the Stop button. Then, you need to minimise the dialog box.

Again open the dialog box with Windows+R and type ‘spool’ along with OK.

Open the PRINTERS folder; you just need to delete all the files in the folders. And, this will help to clean the print queues.

Now, go back to the Services Window and right-click on the Spooler, along with the Start option. Use your printer and see if the problem is solved or not.

7. Network Connection

It is a very common issue, i.e., slow running of the system due to a poor network if you are using a network printer. To fix the issues, you have to follow the given tips:

Make sure the ethernet cable is connected properly with your printer.

If you have a wireless printer, make sure to reboot the router. You just have to unplug it from the power supply and then wait for a while to plug it back in.

You have to close other apps that are running in the background. After following all the tips, see if the print is still running slowly or not.

Update the Printer Firmware

After performing all the above methods, if none of the methods works, then you just have to update the printer firmware. This might solve the slow printer issue. And, from your printer manufacturer’s official website, update the available firmware. Then, you just need to follow the steps as instructed.

Conclusion….

So, these are some of the methods that will help you to solve the problem of the slow-running printer. This is a very common issue. And, many users have reported solving the issue. But, if the glitch remains, then you must look for a service center and get it repaired.