Summer is a time for fun in the sun, but it can also be a great time to make extra money!

If you’re looking for ways to bring in some extra cash, check out these six easy methods. From freelancing to pet sitting, plenty of options is available to you.

Thus, get started today and see how much money you can make during summer 2022!

1. Start a lawn care business

One of the most famous options to make money during summer is by starting a lawn care business. This gig can be a great way to make extra money, as many people are looking for someone to help them with their lawns.

All you need is a lawnmower and some essential gardening tools to get started. Once you have these, you can start advertising your services on websites like Craigslist or Nextdoor.

You can also hang out flyers in the neighborhood or sign to let people know that you’re available for hire.

2. Start a pet sitting business

Another great way to make money during summer is by starting a pet sitting business. This gig is an excellent option if you love animals and are looking for a flexible job.

You’ll need to create some flyers or business cards advertising your services to get started. You can also promote your business on social media or online classifieds websites like Rover.

Once you’ve got some clients, you can start making money by taking care of the pets when they are on vacation or at work.

3. Flip furniture or other home decor items on Craigslist or at garage sales

If you’re searching for a creative option to make money, try flipping furniture or other home decor items. This gig can be a great way to make extra cash, as you can often find good deals on these items.

To begin, take a look around your house for any furniture or home decor pieces that you no longer want. Once you’ve found some items, post them on Craigslist or advertise them at garage sales.

Then, once you’ve sold the item, use the money to buy new things to flip and sell!

4. Take surveys on Survey Junkie

If you’re searching for a legitimate way to make money, take paid surveys .

Survey Junkie, for instance, is the most secure insights platform. It has more than 20 million members to date and a Trustpilot rating of 4.5/5 from nearly 30,000 reviews.

Survey Junkie is a safe, secure platform that hundreds of thousands of people turn to each day to share what they think and do with brands in exchange for rewards.

It allows you to earn money by sharing your opinion on various products and services.

To begin, create an account and start taking surveys. You’ll then be able to cash out your earnings via PayPal or gift cards.

If you complete three surveys per day, you can get around $40 monthly. The minimum cashout threshold is $5, equal to 500 points.

5. Do babysitting or nannying

Do you love working with kids? If so, then babysitting or nannying might be the perfect way for you to make money during summer.

There are always families in need of child care, so this can be a great way to earn extra cash. To begin, create a profile on websites like Sittercity or Care.com.

Then, start applying for babysitting jobs in your area. Once you’ve got a few clients, you can start earning money by watching their kids while at work or running errands.

6. Freelance writing

If you’re a good writer, freelancing might be the perfect way to make money during the summer. There are businesses and individuals in need of content, so this can be a great way to earn extra cash.

To begin, create a profile on websites like Upwork or Fiverr. Then, start applying for writing jobs that interest you. Once you’ve got a few clients, you can start earning money by writing articles, blog posts, or web content for them.

Start earning during the summer of 2022!

With a bit of creativity and effort, you can make money during the summer while enjoying yourself.

These six methods are great to start, but don’t stop there! Keep looking for new opportunities and ways to bring in some extra cash.

It will be worth it when you can relax guilt-free during those long summer days. What are you waiting for?