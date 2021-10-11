Many people late in their careers regret being hooked up in their comfort zone a bit too much during college life. So to create your website and boost your career opportunities right from college days. This exercise will certainly create a difference as a compound effect later in life.

It Can Boost Your CV

When you own a website, it allows you to impress friends, family, and professionals in the field. In short, it can make you stand out from the rest when you mention it on your CV. So, make your CV a winner. Showcase your expertise, entrepreneurial skills, and capabilities through your website. This will convey your expertise even more profoundly to the employer. For instance, hiring a fresher with a great digital showcase of his work and competencies has more chances than a fresher still relying on PDF and word formats. A student should have this capability of foreseeing and assessing the future job and business market, be it any field. Display your work, college assignments, internship accomplishments, and other worthy achievements through a digital showcase.

Moreover, it demonstrates your ability to work more efficiently. It makes decision-making easy for the company browsing you on Google. Most of the companies these days also check your social media presence and profiles. There are also recruitment sites and several platforms to present your portfolio at. However, a personal website is more discoverable than other formats, avenues. Therefore, easy access to the website also makes it a must in this rapidly changing world.

Simply put, a planned website makes you look more organized, responsible, and reliable young professional in the employer’s eyes. Not sure how to build a resume that leaves an impression? Companies that provide pre written papers also help students with their CVs. Thus, it is a good idea to have a professional create your resume in a way that highlights the best in you.

You Can Start To Earn Some Money

A few extra bucks paid internships, part-time jobs in college are what students look for. However, having a student personal website can also allow you to earn money online. Many individuals are making a fortune out there with their online pages. Moreover, the potential profit margins are beyond imagination if you understand the mechanisms of the online world.

Affiliate marketing is one way to earn from your website. Bring in the traffic with impressive content and start the ride. Link products and services of companies on your page and get commission on sales.

Advertising also makes you make money on visitors’ clicks on the advertisement on your website. Google AdSense automates this process once your page is following its policies. Besides, free sponsored content by advertisers, companies or retailers, on your website brings free services or products in return. Your website can also create content for retailers by reviewing a product or service, offering special discounts, or enjoying free giveaways.

Another exciting way to earn money from your online platform is to sell products and services. It could be something that you made or can provide as a service. Furthermore, there are various other ways to monetize your website and earn money. It is all about how focused you are on creating content worth generating traffic to your online platform.

It Seems More Professional

Having a personal online page certainly makes you look and sound professional. It also speaks volumes of your skills to market yourself. And makes you stand out in a highly competitive environment. A website is your portfolio. However, apart from having a personal one, the importance of a website for students, be it any, itself is equally significant. It depicts your attitude towards career goals. It demonstrates how eager and willing you are to climb the success ladder. It doesn’t matter if you are appearing for an interview or running a business; your content with your domain name generating traffic gives a sense of professionalism. The best personal website reflects a hardworking individual because coping with academic pressures and performing well at results is what most students aim for the least.

It Helps Build The Right Perception

Online reputation management is a must to have in today’s contemporary design of society. It helps build your image with constant posts, images, videos, and other information about your daily routine. You may have social media presence on different social networking sites, but your own home is where you are the boss. Here you can create the content you love with all the freedom in the world. Tell them stories, give your analysis, point of view on issues. Organize virtual fundraisers, self-help forums, support a cause, and much more. Your website allows you to appear in Google results before other distracting social stuff. You are in a good position to maintain the online information about you by having a website. Tell your story yourself. An individual with an online platform can also benefit others from his/her skills, expertise in something, or something that he/she enjoys doing.

It displays professionalism, maturity, and intent to compete. These are the valuable qualities an employer wants to see in an employee. Moreover, just consider what an everlasting impression a custom email address makes.

It May Provides Hands-On Experience

Imagine the amount of experience you will accumulate all these years. Do it in your college, roll up your sleeves, and get started. The treasure of experience is awaiting your decision. Take it as a challenge and grab onto the opportunity straight away. Launch your website and start producing content. It is time to convert yourself from a content consumer to a content producer. It will enhance your analytical skills, marketing techniques, online business traits, and entrepreneurial spirit. Being a founder of a website adds value to your portfolio when it comes to the rapidly growing competition in the market. Starting a website for students in college can also make you popular on campus. For instance:

Design a website for academic help for students at the campus.

Bring in seniors to share their experiences and transfer knowledge to the newbies and juniors.

Expand it later to other departments and universities in close vicinity.

All this exercise and hard work will give you a continuous learning struggle towards the goal you intended to achieve.

The life steering wheel is in your control. Get a domain in your name and start a website as soon as possible. In case you already have one, upscale it and make a fortune out of it. Life is too short to keep complaining. Get started right away.

Author of the article:

Cody Rhodes is a learning specialist at EssayZoo, he designs and delivers learning initiatives (both in-class and online) for a global and internal audience. He is responsible for ongoing development, delivery, and maintenance of training. He has the ability to manage competing priorities to execute on time-sensitive deliverables within a changing environment. He contributes to continually improving the team’s processes and standards and works as a member of the team to assist with team initiatives.