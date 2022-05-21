Gifs are incredibly popular, and it’s no surprise. They’re easy to make, easy to find, and easy to use. There’s a gif for every situation; whether that’s laughing uncontrollably or rolling eyes, you can say a lot by using a gif.

But can you use them on your business’ website?

Absolutely!

In fact, there are lots of ways you can use gifs on your website to add some personality, engage with your audience, and even promote your products or services.

Here are 5 ways you can use gifs on your business website:

1. Use gifs in your email campaigns

Gifs are a great way to add some personality to your email campaigns. You can use them to show off your products, to thank your customers, or even to promote a sale.

You should ensure the gif doesn’t distract from your email content, however. This can be achieved by keeping the gif short and to the point, and by using a simple, static image for the rest of the email.

2. Use gifs in your blog posts

Gifs can be used in your blog posts. They can help to break up the text, and they can add some personality to your posts.

You should, however, use gifs sparingly. Too many gifs can be distracting, and they can make your blog posts seem unprofessional. The niche you work in and the formality of your website should be considered for this. Look at websites like LadBible and such; they can use gifs as their website is more informal and their target audience appreciates humorous gifs.

3. Use gifs in your social media posts

Using gifs can be great on your social media. They can help you to engage with your audience, and they can be used to promote your products or services. You can even use product videos as gifs; this can be achieved easily by using a video to gif converter.

Social media is all about engagement, so using gifs is a great way to increase your engagement levels. Just make sure you’re using them in the right way; too many gifs can be off-putting, and they can make your social media posts seem unprofessional.

4. Use gifs on your landing pages

Gifs can be good additions to your website landing pages. They can help to break up the text, and they can add some personality to your landing pages.

However, ensure the gifs you use are appropriate and add to the user experience.

5. Use gifs in your email signatures

Gifs add personality to your email signatures. You can use them to show off your products, to thank your customers, or even to promote a sale.

Gifs are a great way to add some personality to your website. Just make sure you use them in a way that is appropriate for your business, and that doesn’t distract from your content.