On the road to achieving this goal, online merchants must “face” a comprehensive e-commerce marketing strategy. This is the only surefire way to understand how to increase your ecommerce sales on Shopify and make a profit.

They will definitely meet your business goals. Now we will place them under our microscope one by one and see which one suits your business best.

1. Integrate Instagram

Instagram is currently one of the fastest growing social platforms. He brings many people, brands and influencers under one roof. As of 2018, it has reached 1 billion monthly active.

The growing importance of Instagram to businesses is undeniable. However, whether it is a dress, decor or a doll, it is necessary to use it instagram or not.

The focus is on aesthetics and photography, making the social platform attractive and engaging. It is clear today that the network cable store has no chance here.

Hence, before jumping in to create an Instagram account, make sure it’s right for your type of business. It is recommended that vendors from the following platforms use outdoor products, food and beverage, home furnishings, apparel, and beauty products.

2. Gain trust

Since you never spend time face-to-face with your clients, it is very important to get them to trust you in other ways. You can do this by including endorsements, testimonials and case studies from your real customers, as well as by joining local business groups and becoming an active member of the community. Use testimonials from real customers to personalize your site. Most importantly, invest in security: always display the payment service providers you work with and add an SSL certificate to your site.

It is good to know that businesses can connect the Facebook directory to their professional Instagram accounts by posting their products on one of the following ecommerce platforms:

Shopify

WooCommerce

Wix

BigCommerce

3.Add visual content

Make sure to include visual content on your site that is suitable for both desktop and mobile phones. During the busy holiday shopping season last year, a third of all online purchases came from smartphone users. This is why you need to be sure that your site will fit any type of mobile device and will present your content, whether video or not, in the best possible way.

Plus, by investing in the right type of content, you can increase your online sales. For video content, CTR is 27% higher and web conversions are 35% higher than for images. Videos also have the ability to evoke emotion, which increases the engagement of viewers.

4. Improve your site’s navigation and speed

Navigation on both desktop and mobile devices is absolutely essential. Make sure your site is professional, user-friendly, and free of spelling errors. Be sure to include compelling calls to action.

Invest in improving your site’s loading speed and optimizing user experience by minimizing the number of clicks required from the moment a customer goes to the home page until the moment they actually checkout. It also means that you shouldn’t be encouraging customers to open an account and enter a ton of information that they would rather keep to themselves. Keep things as simple and fast as possible.

5. Recover abandoned carts

7 out of 10 shoppers add products to their cart and never buy them. It is more profitable to reorient customers who have added products to their carts and have not yet purchased them than to attract new customers.

