Every lawyer has to study for several years at law school and pass a series of bar exams to qualify and gain their license to practice in the legal field.

However, lawyers require much more than their qualifications to succeed in their careers. They require a specific skill set that enables them to win as many of their client’s cases as possible.

If you’re searching for a lawyer to help you with legal issues, there are several factors that you’ll need to consider. You should take the time to research a lawyer’s unique skill set before hiring them.

So, what skills do successful lawyers like Marc Lamber possess? Which skills should you look out for when recruiting the best lawyer for your case?

1. Specialist Knowledge

When a lawyer reaches a certain point in their studies at law school, they choose to specialise in a particular area of the law. It’s important to find a lawyer with specialist knowledge relevant to your case.

It’s no good hiring a personal injury lawyer to help resolve will disputes and an employment lawyer cannot help you with car accident claims! While every lawyer has general knowledge about the law, choosing a lawyer with specialist expertise will put you in the best position to win your case.

2. Exceptional Organization Skills

Legal cases can become complicated and intricate. A lawyer must display great organizational skills that enable them to stay on top of the details of your case.

Your lawyer will need to gather the details of your legal case, interview witnesses, and organize a claim if necessary. If they miss just one important detail, it could completely change the outcome of your case and cause you to lose your claim.

Hiring a highly organized lawyer will ensure no important details are missed and maximize your chances of winning your legal battle.

3. Great Communication Skills

Exceptional communication skills are arguably some of the most important qualities that a lawyer must possess. You will be communicating with your lawyer regularly to discuss your case, and they must be able to communicate with you on both a professional and personal level.

Your lawyer must know how to convey complex legal jargon without causing you any confusion. They must also know how to maintain professional boundaries while also being friendly and approachable to make you feel as comfortable as possible.

If you plan on taking your case to court, your lawyer will need to adapt their communication skills to suit the court setting. Speaking to judges and jurors is completely different from liaising with clients and it requires a unique set of communication skills.

Only the most experienced and well-practiced lawyers will have the unique skill of being able to adapt their language and communication in multiple legal settings.