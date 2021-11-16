From time to time any business requires a technology-based solution. It can be something simple and common like a single page website, online marketplace or something much more complicated and comprehensive like a mobile app or desktop software. There are multiple ways to get this done. As a rule, companies hire a subcontractor that provides software or web development services.

Sometimes it’s cheaper and easier to hire a freelancer but this is a good fit mostly for small projects or simple tasks. Those companies that constantly require IT specialists usually build their own IT departments. It takes lots of resources and time though. Another way to get your own IT department without actually building one is by hiring a distributed teams provider. For example, you can hire dedicated full stack developer or a team of different experts.

Lots of companies often struggle to find programmers with the right set of skills and experience. Also, sometimes as a project evolves, new or additional specialists are required to finish it. Fortunately, as the technology industry evolves, remote work becomes more popular and efficient. In this article, we will take a closer look at distributed teams and what makes them the right solution for your IT needs.

Highly Scalable IT Department

Being able to easily scale up your IT department is one of the biggest advantages of having a distributed team. Just imagine that you need to build a team of developers from scratch and you have to do it fast. The usual recruitment process takes lots of time and resources. If you are to choose a distributed team provider, you would get a list of candidates that fit your criteria. All you need to do is choose those who you like the best.

Most subcontractors already have different kinds of programmers and other tech specialists ready to work on a new project. You can find the missing tech talent or even build a whole team for your IT needs. As your project grows or changes its direction, you can change your team members and structure.

Cost-Efficient Remote Resources

It is well-known that a career in the IT field is usually related to a relatively high paycheck. There are many different job positions a programmer can land. Depending on experience, set of skills, location, and other factors, a developer can cost you from $1K to $10K per month (these numbers are very rough).

A distributed team is a team that consists of remote members. Your subcontractor has to be able to offer you one of the lowest rates on the market. How does it happen? Well, if all done properly, your team members are located in countries with the highest concentration of IT talent and relatively low salary rates. Thus, if you are from, let’s say the USA, you might be surprised how much money you can save by hiring a developer from Belarus instead of hiring locally. Moreover, as your subcontractor is the one who is actually hiring, you might also save on taxes. You would also save on operational costs, office space rent, hardware, and software.

Tech Talent Pipeline

The last but not the least is the access to the global tech talent pool. This is also a very important benefit that you get when you choose to build a distributed team. As mentioned above, there are countries with a huge concentration of tech specialists: Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, etc. Even if your company has a huge budget and enough time for recruitment, it does not always mean you would be able to find a local programmer that fits your needs. If you are to consider remote employees, you would broaden your search and improve your chances to find the missing tech talent you were looking for.

Conclusion

Taking all into account, distributed teams is a great solution not only for small-sized companies or startups but also for huge enterprises. It does not only let you reduce development costs but also saves you lots of time and resources. Meanwhile, you get access to a rich tech talent pipeline. Start facing the power of the remote workforce, get yourself a distributed team now.