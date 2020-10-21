Nowadays, everyone has access to the internet. Apart from mobile internet, broadband connections are also available to deliver high-speed internet connectivity. Therefore, the use of the router is inevitable.

A router has many useful features that can come in handy while accessing the internet. If you face any problem, then router support is the ultimate solution. This makes the Wi-Fi connection reliable, safe, and secured. In case of slow Wi-Fi, there are many ways to boost its connectivity. Let’s find out how:

Routers and its types

There are several router brands that help you with superior performance. But, you have to know about the categories as well such as- home basic, long-range, gaming, and others. All of them have their own separate ability. That is why, before opting for a router, you must know the purposes:

Ultimate Router Guide

Have you bought a router with a stable internet connection, then use all of its exclusive features. In doing so, your work, as well as entertainment, will continue without any disruption. Moreover, it will even become more smooth and beneficial.

1. Maintain distance

Wi-Fi signals are certain kinds of frequencies that scatter your entire room. That is why most of the router support experts suggest maintaining a proper distance between the router and the connected device. Thus, it will help in grabbing a proper bandwidth from the internet connection. The antennas of the device must be scattered to generate the proper frequency waves.

2. Eliminate obstructions

A router always generates a stable network, in case the signal does not face any barriers. Then, it will be not an ethical task to blame the router for a poor connection. Check and remove any type of obstacles present in the room. If you are having a vintage style, then always try to set up a Wi-Fi router in a large room.

3. Go through the user-interface

Every router has a different user-interface. Thus, you have to take the help of the internet and study it before choosing the router brand. Once you get familiar with the theory, then you will not be facing any type of difficulties with the actual router software in real-time.

4. Know your device’s ability

Every object has its own capability regarding performance. Thus, you need to know the router’s ultimate ability- like a number of connections possible, the frequency available, upload and download speed and others. The router support guide can help you get all the necessary information.

5. Always stay up-to-date

Keeping pace with your technical device is important. That is why updating the device firmware is important. It will add all the latest features. The process is easy, just access the software with the help of the default browser, on your computer. Search for the software, choose any one of the options- ‘device update’ or ‘update’. Wait for some time, until the update completes.

6. Make changes in the channel

Network interference is one of the most common issues these days. A network connection without an interrupt will help you to browse smoothly. Always set the network connection to a requisite level. In doing so, there will be no interruption while you access the internet.

7. Remove all the intruders

Often hackers try to access your network. Thus, you need to eliminate them to maintain the perfect flow of the data packet. Set a good and long password. Set up a firewall to gain access. Make yourself the admin, so that only you can only give permission to enter through the firewall.

8. Prioritize the quality

Whenever you want to access the internet via any applications, the initial registration takes place in the router. The application name will also be there. Low and high priority helps to calculate the bandwidth taken by the application. You can easily set, edit, add and remove the applications.

Just access the router firmware and choose the ‘Priority list’. Various router support experts suggest that you must set the built-in features of the router to high priority.

9. A hardware upgrade

Upgrading the hardware means getting a new router. If your previous device is old, then you might face multiple obstacles. The best idea is to get a new one. Take the help of the internet to find the best device, suitable for your access. Make sure that you get the latest technology (Wi-Fi 6), with all the newest IEEE internet protocols.

10. Use an extender

If you are having internet in an office like structure, then an extender will be handy. An extender is a device that boosts the Wi-Fi signal. That is why the signal can reach all the devices, without any disruption. Set up the extender in specific places, so that it can receive the perfect Wi-Fi frequency.

Introduce a MIMO Router

If you introduce a MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), then you will never have to look back to the router at all. All mesh routers nowadays have the MIMO technology that will never compromise in terms of speed and connectivity. The network range will also be much wider compared to the normal routers.

Before getting a MIMO router, you must read about the technology very thoroughly. The setup procedure of MIMO routers is a bit confusing. So, don’t be scared. Moreover, the documentation that comes with the MIMO routers has all the necessary information in it, or you can also seek professional router support.